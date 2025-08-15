The White House unveils the composition of the US delegation to the Alaska talks
Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

Eight officials will accompany U.S. President Donald Trump during talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Reuters, referring to the White House, published the composition of the US delegation.

The delegation included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe.

See also
The Alaska Summit. Is peace possible without Ukraine – and what Trump and Putin are preparing

In addition, the US President will be accompanied at the summit by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

See also
"If the meeting is bad, I'll go home". What you need to know about the Alaska summit