The White House unveils the composition of the US delegation to the Alaska talks
Eight officials will accompany U.S. President Donald Trump during talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Reuters, referring to the White House, published the composition of the US delegation.
The delegation included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe.
See also
In addition, the US President will be accompanied at the summit by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
- Trump will meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The venue for the summit is the military base in Anchorage, which was used to counter the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War. It starts at 22:00 Kyiv time .
- On August 14, Putin agreed on the composition of the Russian delegation.
Comments (0)