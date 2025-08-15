The White House unveils the composition of the US delegation to the Alaska talks

The American delegation to the talks included Steve Witkoff, who met with the Russian dictator earlier this month

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

Eight officials will accompany U.S. President Donald Trump during talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Reuters, referring to the White House, published the composition of the US delegation.

The delegation included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe.

In addition, the US President will be accompanied at the summit by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.