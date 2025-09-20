Czech Republic to set up coordination group to protect against drones

Petr Fiala said that the Czech government is strengthening its defense against new threats that "we are witnessing in the immediate vicinity"

Petr Fiala (Photo: Martin Divisek/EPA)

The Czech government has decided to establish a coordination group to protect the country from drones. This was announced by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during the opening of NATO Days in Mosnov, reports Radio Prague International.

According to him, its task, among other things, will be to monitor the development of technologies and develop appropriate measures.

"We must respond to the danger posed by Russian drones. Our priority is to ensure the safety of citizens and be prepared for any potential threats. That is why we have decided to create a coordination group under the State Security Council to protect the state from drones," Fiala said.

He added that the group will include experts from the ministries of defense, interior, transport, the Czech army, police and other structures.

"This is another step towards ensuring the safety of citizens as much as possible. In this way, we are strengthening the defense of our country against new threats that we observe in the immediate vicinity," the Czech Prime Minister emphasized.

The official noted that this step is also in line with the vector of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We simply have to pay close attention to drone defense," Fiala emphasized.