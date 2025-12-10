Danish intelligence says hybrid threats are on the rise: Russia and China pose a danger

According to the assessment, due to the uncertainty of the US role in European security, Russia may intensify hybrid attacks against NATO

Denmark is currently facing the largest number of external threats in recent years. The reasons for this are doubts about the US commitment to European security and Russia's war against Ukraine. This is stated in the annual report of the country's military intelligence, transmits Reuters.

Russia and China were named among the countries that pose a threat to Denmark. Moscow's war against Kyiv also has a "special impact" on the security situation.

"The world's great powers are increasingly prioritizing their own interests and using force to achieve their goals," the report says.

Danish intelligence predicts that the threat from Russia to NATO will increase. But at the moment, intelligence officers see no possibility of a military attack on the Kingdom of Denmark.

"Uncertainty has arisen about the role of the United States as a guarantor of European security, and this will increase Russia's readiness to intensify hybrid attacks against NATO," the report says.