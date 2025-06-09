Details of new prisoner exchange are quite sensitive, so there is less information than usual – Zelenskyy
The details of the prisoner exchange that Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul are "quite sensitive," so there is less public information about it than usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address.
"The details of the process are quite sensitive. Therefore, there is less information than usual now. I thank everyone who is helping to carry out the exchange and working so that all our people can return home – home from Russian captivity," the head of state said.
The President noted that the exchange, which started on June 9, is the first stage of the Istanbul agreements, and in general there should be several such stages: "At least this is what was discussed with the Russian side."
Zelenskyy recalled that as part of this exchange, the wounded, seriously injured, and military personnel aged 25 and under are returning home.
"The exchange process is expected to last more than one day," he added.
Among those released on June 9 were representatives of the Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, Air Force, Airborne Assault Troops, Border Guard Service, National Guard, and State Special Transport Service. All of those released were privates and non-commissioned officers. In addition, defenders of Mariupol returned after spending more than three years in Russian captivity.
- At the same time, the exchange of bodies of the dead, which was also agreed in Istanbul, has not yet begun. On June 8, the head of the GUR Budanov reported that such an exchange is planned for this week. President Zelensky noted that the occupiers have still not provided complete lists of more than 1,000 people. The day before, the invaders resorted to information provocation regarding this exchange (more details here).