Details of new prisoner exchange are quite sensitive, so there is less information than usual – Zelenskyy

The process is expected to continue for "more than one day," the president noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

The details of the prisoner exchange that Ukraine and Russia agreed on in Istanbul are "quite sensitive," so there is less public information about it than usual, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

"The details of the process are quite sensitive. Therefore, there is less information than usual now. I thank everyone who is helping to carry out the exchange and working so that all our people can return home – home from Russian captivity," the head of state said.

The President noted that the exchange, which started on June 9, is the first stage of the Istanbul agreements, and in general there should be several such stages: "At least this is what was discussed with the Russian side."

Zelenskyy recalled that as part of this exchange, the wounded, seriously injured, and military personnel aged 25 and under are returning home.

"The exchange process is expected to last more than one day," he added.