Drone wreckage found in three voivodeships in Poland
On September 21, wreckage of objects similar to drones was found in Poland. Police received reports from three counties at once, according to law enforcement officials.
Around 09:00, a man discovered in the forest in the Białogórka County, West Pomeranian Voivodeship, debris similar to the remains of a drone. The distance to the nearest buildings in the village of Biała Góra is about 6 km.
Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and blocked off the incident. Other necessary services were also notified.
A few minutes later, police reported to an identical discovery in the town of Wodyno, Siedlecki County, Mazowieckie Voivodeship. The wreckage was found by mushroom pickers at a distance of about 1 km from residential buildings. The police reported the incident to the military police and the district prosecutor's office .
The Lublin Voivodeship Police reported to, that around 10:00 a.m. in the village of Sulmice, Zamość County, a mushroom picker found an object similar to a drone on the ground. The distance from the forest to residential buildings is about 1.5 km.
Police secured the wreckage and the area, notified the military police and the prosecutor's office.
- On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "Shahids" flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations, and as of September 12, Poland had already 21 airspace violations.
- Drone wreckage continues to be found in Poland a week after the incident. The findings were reported on September 17 and on September 20.
- And on September 19 they found the wreckage of a missile, that could have been used to shoot down Russian drones. According to Rzeczpospolita, it was a Polish missile from an F-16 fighter jet that could have damaged the residential building.
