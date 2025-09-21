Drone wreckage found in three voivodeships in Poland

The wreckage was found in the West Pomeranian, Mazovian and Lubelskie voivodeships

Searching for debris in Poland (Photo: EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO)

On September 21, wreckage of objects similar to drones was found in Poland. Police received reports from three counties at once, according to law enforcement officials.

Around 09:00, a man discovered in the forest in the Białogórka County, West Pomeranian Voivodeship, debris similar to the remains of a drone. The distance to the nearest buildings in the village of Biała Góra is about 6 km.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and blocked off the incident. Other necessary services were also notified.

A few minutes later, police reported to an identical discovery in the town of Wodyno, Siedlecki County, Mazowieckie Voivodeship. The wreckage was found by mushroom pickers at a distance of about 1 km from residential buildings. The police reported the incident to the military police and the district prosecutor's office .

The Lublin Voivodeship Police reported to, that around 10:00 a.m. in the village of Sulmice, Zamość County, a mushroom picker found an object similar to a drone on the ground. The distance from the forest to residential buildings is about 1.5 km.

Police secured the wreckage and the area, notified the military police and the prosecutor's office.