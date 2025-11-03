Euroactiv: EU wants to expand Frontex powers to fight drones

Discussions on changing Frontex's mandate continue amidst the activity of unidentified UAVs in Europe

Drone (Illustrative photo: Alex Plavevski/EPA)

The European Union is considering expanding the powers of Frontex to combat drone threats. This was reported by Euroactiv with reference to the relevant note, which was read by journalists.

EU countries are considering plans to transfer powers to Frontex to help monitor airspace and protect critical infrastructure.

The move comes amid concerns over a series of drone incursions into European airspace in recent months, including on sensitive military and civilian targets in Belgium over the weekend.

A memo dated October 30 and circulated to EU countries by the Danish Presidency shows that EU capitals are discussing whether the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, commonly known as Frontex, should take on additional responsibilities to combat hybrid threats, from airspace violations to the protection of strategic assets.

The review of Frontex's mandate, scheduled for next year, was first announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year and is now part of the EU's 2026 work plan.

The bloc's ambassadors are expected to discuss the issue at a technical meeting on November 5. The debate reflects capitals' desire to align Frontex's mission with the changing security environment in Europe, and comes just months after the agency introduced a NATO-style chain of command.

Currently, Frontex supports EU countries in managing their external borders by providing field assistance, fighting cross-border crime, collecting information and assisting with return procedures.

Last month, Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner suggested that Frontex's mandate could eventually extend to drone defense and airport security – a politically sensitive topic amid reports of Russia-linked disruptions to civilian airports and spying on military bases.

The note says that such measures may require changes to Frontex rules.

REFERENCES Frontex is the EU agency responsible for external border security. The agency is responsible for coordinating the activities of national border guard services and ensuring the security of EU member states' borders with other countries. The agency is headquartered in Warsaw .