European leaders consider the China-Russia alliance the greatest challenge of our time

Kallas stressed that China supports the Russian military machine in the war against Ukraine

Kaya Callas (Photo: EPA)

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaia Kallas, called the alliance between Russia and China "the greatest challenge of our time". She made the statement at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the largest security forum in the Asia-Pacific region, Bloomberg reports.

"When China and Russia talk about jointly leading changes that have not happened in a hundred years and about revising the global security order, we should all be extremely concerned," Kallas added.

She accused China of facilitating the development of the Russian military machine, saying that 80% of dual-use goods used for the war against Ukraine come from the world's second-largest economy.

Kallas also recalled how US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned about the threat China poses to the rest of Asia , and stressed that Russia must remain in the spotlight.

"If you're worried about China, you should be worried about Russia," she said.

Kallas also called on European and Asian partners to cooperate in combating hidden tanker fleets and reviewing maritime safety laws.

A recent report by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Group (MSMT) noted that North Korea had supplied Russia with over 20,000 containers of ammunition, which helped to intensify missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.