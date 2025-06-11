FT: Ukraine used drones with anti-jamming and closed frame for "Website"

Drones for special operations were five times more expensive than regular ones

Illustrative photo (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The drones used in Operation Spider Web had a closed frame that allows the drones to withstand bad weather and hides anti-jamming technology. Therefore, these UAVs are significantly different from drones used on the front line, the Financial Times reports.

If cheap drones used on the front lines can be compared to "Soviet cars," First Contact CEO Andriy Borovik calls his development the "Mercedes" among drones.

These are high-tech, fully customizable devices with artificial intelligence and high-quality materials.

"These are special drones for special missions, they are five times more expensive than regular ones," he said in a comment to the publication.

At the same time, another Ukrainian drone developer, Yaroslav Anzhyuk, noted that both Ukraine and Russia are beginning to build up their autonomous capabilities in the early stages.

"While fully autonomous targeting remains problematic, 'terminal targeting' – where the drone pilot manually selects a target on the screen before allowing artificial intelligence to take over – is already being used on the battlefield," the developer emphasized.

According to him, Azhnyuk's company, Fourth Law, delivered the first such AI systems to frontline units in 2024 for testing. Several other companies have also conducted similar experiments.