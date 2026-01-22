FT: US, Ukraine talk about possibility of offering Russia energy truce

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The United States and Ukraine have discussed the possibility of offering Russia a limited energy truce, stated the Financial Times cited two people with knowledge of the talks.

According to them, as part of such a truce, Moscow would have to stop striking energy infrastructure in exchange for Kyiv stopping attacks on oil refineries and tankers of the occupiers' "shadow fleet."

Negotiations with Russia on this proposal are not at the final stage, one of the interlocutors said, adding that the dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to agree to this, as it sees pressure on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as an important lever of influence.

The FT also claims that an unnamed Ukrainian official told it that Kyiv also has doubts about such a truce, as its long-range drone program has been successful in hitting Russian oil and gas facilities – and recently, oil tankers have been on the Black and Mediterranean seas – which feed the Kremlin's war machine.

Earlier, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced first trilateral negotiations in the United Arab Emirates between Ukraine, Russia and the United States on January 23-24.

Before that, the Ukrainian leader had talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump, that positively assessed both sides. Zelenskyy also noted that he had asked Trump for additional missiles for air defense.

Meanwhile, on the evening of January 22, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said called on Ukrainians to be attentive to air raid alerts.