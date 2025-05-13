General Staff explains whether canceling Nasirov's draft order will set a dangerous precedent

The General Staff is studying possible corruption risks in connection with the cancellation of the order to draft the former head of the SFS

Roman Nasirov (Photo: Facebook account of the former head of the SFS)

The question of setting a precedent that could serve as a basis for avoiding mobilization and military service in connection with the cancellation of the draft order of the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov requires an evaluative judgment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to a request LIGA.net regarding the risks after the order to mobilize Nasirov was canceled by the commander of the military unit.

In response to the question whether the cancellation of the order could set a precedent that unscrupulous Ukrainians would want to use to avoid mobilization and service in the army, the General Staff stated that the Armed Forces act on the basis of and in accordance with the Constitution and other legal acts regulating their activities.

The military added that the leadership of the Armed Forces is interested in building good relations in the military, objectivity, transparency and impartiality in decision-making as a basis for building patriotism and trust in state institutions among the population.

The question of the possible creation of a precedent that could serve as a basis for avoiding mobilization in connection with the cancellation of Nasirov's draft order requires a value judgment that goes beyond the powers of the General Staff, the response says.

In connection with the cancellation of the order to draft the former head of the SFS, issues related to corruption risks, the consequences of possible changes in internal procedures and their potential impact on mobilization are being studied, which will result in the development of appropriate measures to minimize or eliminate the impact on decision-making processes.

The General Staff also reminded that in accordance with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, an internal investigation is being conducted to clarify the causes and conditions that contributed to the possible commission of an offense during the conscription of Nasirov.