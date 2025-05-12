"It's a napkin." Macron mocked Russian fake news about drugs on the train to Kyiv
Russian propaganda media spread a fake about a "bag of cocaine" in a train car on which European politicians were traveling. The French president's office denied the Russians' disinformation.
In response to the fake, representatives of Emmanuel Macron's office published two photos from a train heading to Kyiv on May 10. One photo shows a napkin on the table and the caption: "This is a napkin. For the nose."
Another photo shows representatives of leading countries and the caption "This is European unity. For building peace."
When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs.— Élysée (@Elysee) May 11, 2025
This fake news is being spread by France's enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation. pic.twitter.com/xyXhGm9Dsr
"When European unity becomes uncomfortable, disinformation goes so far as to turn a simple napkin into a drug. This fake news is spread by France's enemies both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation," the message says.
On May 11, Russian propagandists published a post about a "bag and spoon of cocaine" that allegedly could have been on the table in the compartment where Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz , and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer were.
- On May 10, 2025, Macron, Starmer, Tusk, and Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
- On the same day, President Zelensky and his partners had a telephone conversation with Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12. In case of refusal, European representatives threatened Moscow with sanctions and new aid to Ukraine, coordinated with the United States.
At a night press conference in the Kremlin Putinhas proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator has effectively refused a ceasefire since the 12th.
- Zelensky said that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet.
- On May 11, Zelenskyy said he was ready to personally meet with dictator Putin in Turkey on May 15.