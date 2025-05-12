"It's a napkin." Macron mocked Russian fake news about drugs on the train to Kyiv

Russian propagandists wrote that Macron and Merz allegedly tried to hide drugs from journalists. France reacted

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

Russian propaganda media spread a fake about a "bag of cocaine" in a train car on which European politicians were traveling. The French president's office denied the Russians' disinformation.

In response to the fake, representatives of Emmanuel Macron's office published two photos from a train heading to Kyiv on May 10. One photo shows a napkin on the table and the caption: "This is a napkin. For the nose."

Another photo shows representatives of leading countries and the caption "This is European unity. For building peace."

When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs.



This fake news is being spread by France's enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation. pic.twitter.com/xyXhGm9Dsr — Élysée (@Elysee) May 11, 2025

"When European unity becomes uncomfortable, disinformation goes so far as to turn a simple napkin into a drug. This fake news is spread by France's enemies both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation," the message says.

On May 11, Russian propagandists published a post about a "bag and spoon of cocaine" that allegedly could have been on the table in the compartment where Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz , and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer were.

Russian fake (Photo: from Russian propaganda media)