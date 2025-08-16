Kallas: The harsh reality is that Moscow is not going to end the war anytime soon

Putin continues to drag out negotiations and "hopes to get away with it," EU official says

Kaya Kallas (Photo: Facebook of the official)

The aggressor country, Russia, is not going to stop its war against Ukraine in the near future, said head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas.

"President Trump’s resolve to get a peace deal is vital. The EU and our European partners worked to coordinate with President Trump ahead of Alaska meeting. But the harsh reality is that Russia has no intention of ending this war anytime soon," the official wrote.

She noted that even during the Alaska summit, Russia began to new attacks in Ukraine.

Kallas noted that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "continues to drag out the negotiations and hopes to get away with it."

"He left Anchorage without making any commitment to end the killings," the official added.

At the same time, she believes that the United States has the power to force Moscow to engage in serious negotiations: "The EU will work with Ukraine and the U.S. so that Russia’s aggression does not succeed and that any peace is sustainable."

The EU diplomat noted that Russia will not stop the war until it "realizes it can't continue" – and therefore Europe will continue to support Ukraine, in particular by working on 19th package of sanctions against Moscow.

Kallas also emphasized that European security is not a subject for negotiation.

"The real root for the war is Russia's imperialist foreign policy, not an imaginary imbalance in the European security architecture," the official summarized.