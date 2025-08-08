Latvia supports the new NATO initiative to arm Ukraine PURL
Latvia is ready to join the new NATO initiative to arm Ukraine (PURL), which involves supplying American military equipment at the expense of Europe. This was announced... stated / said / announced Latvian president Edgars Rinkēvičs on the X network.
Rinkevičs reported that he had discussed the matter by phone with the president. by Volodymyr Zelenskyy "current efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace".
During the conversation, he informed his Ukrainian colleague about his support for the PURL initiative.
"I also confirmed Latvia's support for a swift process of Ukraine's accession to the EU," Rinkevičs added.
Zelenskyy on Telegram wrote, that Ukraine appreciates Latvia's position.
The President noted that during the phone call, he informed Rinkevičs that Ukraine has done everything necessary at this stage on the path to European integration.
"It would be fair and honest to open the first negotiation cluster for us and Moldova simultaneously," Zelenskyy said.
- On July 14, US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte reached an agreement, according to which... partners will buy American weapons for Ukraine.
- On July 18, the NATO press service announced LIGA.netRegarding the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Great Britain, Canada and Finland have already joined.However, the latter announced in August that it would not participate in PURL, as it is focusing on its own program. within which products for Ukraine are ordered from Finnish companies.
- On July 26, Lithuania announced its support for the initiative – the country plans to allocate 30 million euros for the purchase of additional Patriots for Ukraine.
- On August 4, Defense Minister Shmygal announced that PURL is the result of an agreement between Presidents Zelensky and Trump and the NATO Secretary General (more details on how the mission works, Read here.). Meanwhile, Rutte appealed to all allies, so that they join PURL.
