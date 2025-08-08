Latvia supports the new NATO initiative to arm Ukraine PURL

The country also supports a swift process for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Edgars Rinkēvičs (Photo: President's social media)

Latvia is ready to join the new NATO initiative to arm Ukraine (PURL), which involves supplying American military equipment at the expense of Europe. This was announced... stated / said / announced Latvian president Edgars Rinkēvičs on the X network.

Rinkevičs reported that he had discussed the matter by phone with the president. by Volodymyr Zelenskyy "current efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace".

During the conversation, he informed his Ukrainian colleague about his support for the PURL initiative.

"I also confirmed Latvia's support for a swift process of Ukraine's accession to the EU," Rinkevičs added.

Zelenskyy on Telegram wrote, that Ukraine appreciates Latvia's position.

The President noted that during the phone call, he informed Rinkevičs that Ukraine has done everything necessary at this stage on the path to European integration.

"It would be fair and honest to open the first negotiation cluster for us and Moldova simultaneously," Zelenskyy said.