Lithuania hands Russia a note of protest over shelling of Ukraine and flight of "Shahed" to Poland
The Russian Embassy in Vilnius (Photo: Valda Kalnina/EPA)

On Wednesday, September 10, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires and handed him a note of protest. This was reported by the broadcaster LRT.

In the note, Lithuania demands an immediate cessation of aggression, withdrawal of occupation troops from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine and compensation for all losses incurred by Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.

A protest was also lodged with the Russian representative in connection with repeated violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

"This attack should be viewed as a threatening escalation directed against Lithuania's strategic partner and NATO ally, as well as against the collective security of the entire Alliance," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Lithuanian foreign ministry also recalled that on Sunday, more than 800 drones and 13 missiles of various types attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, damaging residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and other civilian infrastructure. One missile hit the Ukrainian government building.

The Foreign Ministry also recalled the Russian attack on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, where more than 20 people who came to receive their pensions were killed.

"With these terrorist actions, Russia demonstratively rejects international efforts to end military aggression against Ukraine, achieve a ceasefire and ensure sustainable and long-term peace, and once again demonstrates that all statements by Russian representatives about openness to negotiations and peace are just hypocrisy and an attempt to gain time," the statement reads.

