Lithuania hands Russia a note of protest over shelling of Ukraine and flight of "Shahed" to Poland

On Wednesday, September 10, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires and handed him a note of protest. This was reported by the broadcaster LRT.

In the note, Lithuania demands an immediate cessation of aggression, withdrawal of occupation troops from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine and compensation for all losses incurred by Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.

A protest was also lodged with the Russian representative in connection with repeated violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

"This attack should be viewed as a threatening escalation directed against Lithuania's strategic partner and NATO ally, as well as against the collective security of the entire Alliance," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Lithuanian foreign ministry also recalled that on Sunday, more than 800 drones and 13 missiles of various types attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, damaging residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and other civilian infrastructure. One missile hit the Ukrainian government building.

The Foreign Ministry also recalled the Russian attack on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, where more than 20 people who came to receive their pensions were killed.

"With these terrorist actions, Russia demonstratively rejects international efforts to end military aggression against Ukraine, achieve a ceasefire and ensure sustainable and long-term peace, and once again demonstrates that all statements by Russian representatives about openness to negotiations and peace are just hypocrisy and an attempt to gain time," the statement reads.

On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "Shaheds" flew into Poland. Because of this, airports were closed there, Tusk said, that the military used weapons against the drones.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed the downing of the Shahed and declared Russia's "act of aggression".

In total, the occupiers launched 415 drones and more than 40 missiles that night.

Poland recorded 19 violations of airspace.