Lithuania will shoot down Russian drones and warn the population of danger

The presented plan is for responding to possible incidents in Lithuanian airspace

Drone that crashed in Lithuania (Photo: Lithuanian Armed Forces)

Lithuania's National Security Commission has approved an interagency plan to respond to potential incidents in the country's airspace, which includes preparing a system to warn the population of danger and "neutralizing" hostile objects. This was announced... reports Delfi.

According to the plan, upon receiving a signal that Russia is attacking Ukraine with drones, the Lithuanian Armed Forces will mobilize forces and prepare to monitor airspace. The military will utilize not only its own capabilities, but also those of the State Border Guard Service.

"In the event of a real threat, preparations will be made to neutralize potential targets using available means," the document states.

Also, a system for alerting the population to danger will be prepared in advance "by sending text messages to phones, turning on sirens, and other methods."

The plan is scheduled to be tested during national mobilization exercises, which will take place in October.