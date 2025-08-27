Lithuania will shoot down Russian drones and warn the population of danger
Lithuania's National Security Commission has approved an interagency plan to respond to potential incidents in the country's airspace, which includes preparing a system to warn the population of danger and "neutralizing" hostile objects. This was announced... reports Delfi.
According to the plan, upon receiving a signal that Russia is attacking Ukraine with drones, the Lithuanian Armed Forces will mobilize forces and prepare to monitor airspace. The military will utilize not only its own capabilities, but also those of the State Border Guard Service.
"In the event of a real threat, preparations will be made to neutralize potential targets using available means," the document states.
Also, a system for alerting the population to danger will be prepared in advance "by sending text messages to phones, turning on sirens, and other methods."
The plan is scheduled to be tested during national mobilization exercises, which will take place in October.
- Drones have frequently entered Lithuanian airspace in recent months. For example, on July 10th, a "Gerbera" UAV... fell on the territory of the country, having flown in from BelarusAnd six days later, local border guards... another UAV was shot down, which flew in from Belarus and was probably not military.
- On the morning of July 28, the "Gerbera" drone also... flew to Lithuania from the side of Belarus. In response, Vilnius promised to strengthen PPO.
- The UAV was searched for for several days and found on August 1st on the territory of the training ground. That same day the country expressed Belarus lodged a protest in connection with the violation of its airspace. On August 5, it was discovered that this drone... contained an explosive device.
Comments (0)