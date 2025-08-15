Merz expects Putin to start negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions after Alaska

During the meeting between the US President and the Russian dictator, an agreement on a ceasefire should be reached, German Chancellor believes

Friedrich Merz and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: John Macdougall/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hopes that after the Alaska summit, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to negotiate with Ukraine without any conditions. He published a post to this effect on the social network X on the day of the meeting.

According to him, three and a half years after the illegal attack on Ukraine, Russia now has the opportunity to agree on a ceasefire and hostilities.

"We expect President Putin to take US President Donald Trump's offer of talks seriously and to start negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions after the Alaska meeting," Mertz said.

He added that in recent days, Germany, together with Ukraine and its European allies, has shown a path to peace that protects the fundamental security interests of Europe and Ukraine. The goal should be a summit with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the German Chancellor said.

Official Says Ceasefire Agreement Should Be Reached in Alaska.

"Ukraine needs strong security guarantees. Territorial issues can be resolved only with the consent of Ukrainians," he said.

Mertz emphasized that these messages were conveyed to Trump before the summit in Alaska. He is in contact with the US president on this issue.

"He deserves to be thanked for this initiative and close coordination over the past few days. During our last meeting with our European partners, we assured him of our unwavering support for Ukraine. President Trump can rely on that," the politician summarized.

On August 15, Trump is to meet with Putin in Alaska to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

On August 13, a virtual meeting of Zelenskyy and European leaders with Trump took place regarding the upcoming summit.

On the same day, the US president said that in case of a successful meeting with the Russian dictator in Alaska, the next one would be with Zelenskyy. It may be attended by European leaders.