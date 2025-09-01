Parubiy did not ask the National Police and the Security Service for protection

There have been no appeals from the MP or his entourage, said Vadym Onyshchenko, head of the Lviv SBU office

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

People's Deputy Andriy Parubiywho was killed in Lviv on August 30, did not ask law enforcement officers to provide protection. This was reported on briefing said Andriy Nebytov, deputy head of the National Police and chief of the criminal police.

"I will say right away that Andriy Parubiy did not ask the National Police to provide him with security," Nebytov said.

Vadym Onyshchenko, the head of the Lviv Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, also said that the MP had not applied to the special service with a request.

"There have been no appeals from Parubiy, and the same from his entourage," Onyshchenko said.

On August 30, the MP from the European solidarity Volodymyr Ariev stated, that six months before the murder, Parubiy had applied for a bodyguard, but was allegedly denied.