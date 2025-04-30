Negotiations on a truce. US State Department says it expects Putin to take real action
The next few days will be crucial for peace in Ukraine, the US is waiting for steps from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.told News Nation
According to her, "the coming days could be crucial for achieving peace in Ukraine." The State Department spokeswoman emphasized that the US expects not only statements but also concrete actions from Russia, including an immediate ceasefire.
Asked to comment on the statement of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga that Ukraine is ready to support the ceasefire proposal now, without waiting for May 9, Bruce said: "If it's really a humanitarian commitment, why wait 10 days?".
"And it's not about what the US president and the secretary of state are asking for, it's about what we need to do to show that these parties, especially Putin, are serious about stopping the bloodshed," the official said .
She added that the US expects real actions from Moscow, not symbolic statements.
- on April 19, 2025, Putin declared an "Easter Truce" for 30 hours. President Zelenskyy called it "another attempt to play with lives," but agreed on the condition that Russia would actually cease fire.
- After the "Easter truce" was introduced, Russia continued to attack, but the fighting decreased. There were no air alerts across Ukraine during this time, but Russian troops staged strikes on temporarily occupied Donetsk to accuse Ukraine of violating the ceasefire.
On April 28,Putin announced a "truce" for the 80th anniversary of Victory Day from 00:00 from May 7 to 8 to 00:00 from May 10 to 11.