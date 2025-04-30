The United States expects not only statements from Russia, but also concrete actions, including an immediate ceasefire, Tammy Bruce emphasized

Tammy Bruce (Photo: Facebook)

The next few days will be crucial for peace in Ukraine, the US is waiting for steps from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to her, "the coming days could be crucial for achieving peace in Ukraine." The State Department spokeswoman emphasized that the US expects not only statements but also concrete actions from Russia, including an immediate ceasefire.

Asked to comment on the statement of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga that Ukraine is ready to support the ceasefire proposal now, without waiting for May 9, Bruce said: "If it's really a humanitarian commitment, why wait 10 days?".

"And it's not about what the US president and the secretary of state are asking for, it's about what we need to do to show that these parties, especially Putin, are serious about stopping the bloodshed," the official said .

She added that the US expects real actions from Moscow, not symbolic statements.