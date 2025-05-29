Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelensky interrupted visit to Germany due to "offensive" in Sumy region

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz (Photo: OP)

The German newspaper Spiegel wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly interrupted his visit to Germany because of the difficult situation in Sumy region. The Ukrainian Embassy denied the information.

on May 28, Zelenskyy was on a visit to Germany. In the evening, Spiegel published a text stating that the Ukrainian president planned to attend the ceremony of awarding the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen. However, according to journalists' sources, Zelensky was allegedly forced to return to Ukraine "due to the deployment of Russian troops near the city of Sumy.".

Ukrainian Embassy in Germany denies the information.

"Reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has allegedly canceled his participation in tomorrow's Karlsruhe Prize ceremony in Aachen due to the threat of a Russian offensive are not true," the statement reads.

Earlier, Ukrainian President reported that the Russians had concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Sumy sector. They want to create a 10-kilometer "buffer zone" there .