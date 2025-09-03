Purchase of US weapons for Ukraine: Estonia to join PURL

The Baltic state will "gladly" participate in a new program of military assistance to Kyiv

Alar Karis (Photo: KIMMO BRANDT/EPA)

Estonia to join PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine, says the president of Estonia Alar Karis during the press conference with the NATO secretary general Mark Rutte.

"Today I would like to emphasize that Estonia fully supports this initiative, and we are happy to participate in these efforts," Karis said.

He noted that his country will continue to support Ukraine: this year alone, Tallinn spent 0.3% of its GDP on direct military aid to Kyiv (in the coming years Estonia, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, committed to allocate 0.25% each).

The politician noted that Estonian defense industry increases cooperation with the Ukrainian one.

Karis added that the Estonian government is ready to provide troops to the "coalition of the willing" to guarantee future peace in Ukraine: "We continue to participate in this planning."

He also stressed that Tallinn will continue to support Ukraine on its path to NATO.