Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic of some European countries with its drones – CPJ

According to the head of the Center at the National Security and Defense Council, drone flights to European countries will increase if Russia does not respond

Aalborg Airport in Denmark (Photo: wikimedia.org)

Russia is trying to paralyze air traffic in some European countries by launching its drones. About said head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko.

Kovalenko notes that the attacks will increase if Russia does not respond.

Also, under the guise of such incidents, Moscow is trying to form the opinion in Europe that supporting Ukraine is allegedly harmful to Europeans, and at the same time strengthen the positions of politicians focused on restoring cooperation with Russia.

"In fact, it is an illusion that ignoring it will help. Because Russia's goal is a dependent Europe, the return of the Soviet-era sphere of influence," Kovalenko said.