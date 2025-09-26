Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic of some European countries with its drones – CPJ
Russia is trying to paralyze air traffic in some European countries by launching its drones. About said head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko.
Kovalenko notes that the attacks will increase if Russia does not respond.
Also, under the guise of such incidents, Moscow is trying to form the opinion in Europe that supporting Ukraine is allegedly harmful to Europeans, and at the same time strengthen the positions of politicians focused on restoring cooperation with Russia.
"In fact, it is an illusion that ignoring it will help. Because Russia's goal is a dependent Europe, the return of the Soviet-era sphere of influence," Kovalenko said.
- september 22, unknown persons drones flew into Denmarkdisrupting the operation of Kastrup Airport in Copenhagen. Then the police stated, that the drones were operated by a "competent operator".
- "Several" drones fixed and on the night of September 25, Aalborg Airport shut down operations. The police reported, that attempts to destroy the drones were unsuccessful, and the operators have not yet been detained.
- september 26, Aalborg Airport in Denmark closed again because of the threat drones.
- In September, drones were also spotted in over a military base in France. The country does not believe that there is any question of foreign interference.
