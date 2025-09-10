Russians call drone flight to Poland "deliberate provocation of Ukraine and Europe" – CPJ
Russian propaganda is spreading disinformation that the drone incident in Poland is a "deliberate provocation by Ukraine and some European elites" to allegedly draw NATO into a direct confrontation with Russia. About this reported at the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.
The Russians are also spreading the version that it was Ukraine that sent Russian drones into Poland using electronic warfare.
The Center emphasizes that such statements are untrue and are a typical technique of Russian propaganda, which it uses to justify all its crimes against Ukraine.
"Such actions by Russia must be met with a decisive response. Only new tough sanctions and increased international pressure can stop the aggressor," the Center concluded.
- On the night of September 10, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. As a result, airports were closed, and Prime Minister Tusk said that the military had used weapons against drones. According to President Zelensky, eight Russian UAVs are known to have been reported, who flew to Poland.
- According to Reuters, NATO does not consider the UAV incident to be in Polish airspace as an attack.
- In Poland damaged residential building and a car due to the fall of a Russian drone. There were no casualties.
- According to Polish Prime Minister Tusk, there were 19 violations were recorded airspace.
Comments (0)