SBU on Bortnikov's statement on the "Web": The myth of FSB omnipotence burned with Russian planes

The Security Service of Ukraine emphasized that the "Web" was an exclusively Ukrainian complex and multi-level special operation

Footage from Operation Spider Web (Photo: SBU)

The director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said that Ukraine allegedly conducted the "Web" operation under the supervision of the United Kingdom. The Security Service of Ukraine said that the Kremlin is trying to justify its own failure to its domestic audience, reports LIGA.net .

Bortnikov said that the British allegedly provided further "propaganda support" for the operation, throwing into the media allegedly false data about the huge damage caused and the exclusively Ukrainian authorship of the sabotage.

"Thanks to the SBU officers and their work, the myth of the 'omnipotence of the FSB' crumbled right before our eyes and burned down along with the Russian strategic aviation aircraft. "The Web" is a unique, complex and multi-level special operation that the SBU implemented exclusively on its own," the agency emphasized .

The Service emphasized that Ukraine will continue to "hurt the enemy" both on the battlefield and in the rear. In confirmation of the intentions, they cited a statement by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk :

"We will respond to Russian terror and destroy the enemy everywhere – at sea, in the air and on the ground. And if necessary, we will take them out from under the ground.".