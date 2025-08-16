Senator Graham: War could be over by Christmas if trilateral meeting takes place

At the same time, the senator emphasized that if there is no meeting, Trump could impose serious consequences against Putin

Lindsey Graham (Photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI/EPA)

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, a co-author of the bill on tough sanctions against Russia, said that if a trilateral meeting involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia is held, the war could end by Christmas. He expressed this opinion expressed on Fox News.

"If there is a trilateral meeting between the US President Donald Trumppresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin (Russian dictator Vladimir – ), I am cautiously optimistic that this war will be over long before Christmas," Graham said.

At the same time, the senator emphasized that if there is no meeting, Trump could impose serious consequences against Putin and countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas.

august 16, Trump held a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in Alaska. After the call, the Ukrainian leader saidsaid that Ukraine supports the US President's proposal for a trilateral meeting.

on August 13, CBS News wrote that Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin can meet at the end of next week.