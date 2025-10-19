Suspicious "hunting point" found in the US near the airport where Trump arrives
The US Secret Service has discovered a suspicious "hunting ground" with a direct line of sight to the place where President Donald Trump gets off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. About reported fox News Digital officials.
It is noted that the hunting stand was discovered on the evening of October 16. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the discovery.
FBI Director Kesh Patel said that it is not yet possible to link the found stand to any person.
"No one was found at the scene. Since then, the FBI has taken the lead in the investigation, deploying resources to collect all evidence from the scene and utilizing our cell phone analytics capabilities," he said.
Anthony Guglielmi, the head of the Secret Service's communications department, confirmed that his men were working with the FBI and local police. Agents discovered the stand during a routine check before Trump's arrival in Palm Beach.
"While we cannot provide details on the specific items or their purpose, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures," he said.
A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that the stand was probably set up "months ago."
- july 13, 2024 trump was shot at during an election rally in Butler. The attacker was eliminated, he was turned out to be thomas Crooks, a 20-year-old resident of Pennsylvania.
- Before the attempted murder of Trump to the roof where the attacker was, a policeman stood up – He saw Crooks, but was unable to use his gun.
- july 23, Chitl resigned from her post as head of the Secret Service after a wave of outrage over her agency's failure to prevent the assassination attempt.
