Suspicious "hunting point" found in the US near the airport where Trump arrives

A suspicious point was found near the Palm Beach airport, where the US president gets off the plane

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The US Secret Service has discovered a suspicious "hunting ground" with a direct line of sight to the place where President Donald Trump gets off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. About reported fox News Digital officials.

It is noted that the hunting stand was discovered on the evening of October 16. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the discovery.

FBI Director Kesh Patel said that it is not yet possible to link the found stand to any person.

"No one was found at the scene. Since then, the FBI has taken the lead in the investigation, deploying resources to collect all evidence from the scene and utilizing our cell phone analytics capabilities," he said.

Anthony Guglielmi, the head of the Secret Service's communications department, confirmed that his men were working with the FBI and local police. Agents discovered the stand during a routine check before Trump's arrival in Palm Beach.

"While we cannot provide details on the specific items or their purpose, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures," he said.

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that the stand was probably set up "months ago."