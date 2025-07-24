Svyrydenko told G7 ambassadors about the bill announced by Zelensky

The changes will make it impossible for the enemy to influence or interfere with the work of the NABU and the SAPO, the Prime Minister assured

The meeting (Photo: Facebook account of the Prime Minister)

On Wednesday, July 23, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with G7 ambassadors and spoke about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative to submit a bill on law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies to parliament. This is stated in the Prime Minister's Facebook post.

Svyrydenko called the meeting "meaningful" and said it was about anti-corruption policy.

The Prime Minister noted that the government of Ukraine is committed to zero tolerance for corruption, which will be reflected in its action program.

"Today, the president decided to submit a new draft law that will not only eliminate all existing discrepancies but also strengthen the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure," Svyrydenko wrote .

According to her, these changes will make it impossible for the enemy to influence or interfere with the work of law enforcement agencies, including the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Svyrydenko thanks G7 partners "for their trust, integrity and support".

on July 23, in his evening video address , Zelenskyy promised to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that would restore the independence of the NABU and the SAPO and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system.".

On July 22, the Rada supported the law No. 12414, the amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. The decision was supported by 263 MPs. On the same day, the law was signed by Stefanchuk.

NABU head Kryvonos called on President not to sign the law. Nevertheless, Zelensky signed it.

In major cities of Ukraine actions were held against the adoption of the scandalous law.

On the same day, Malyuk, Kravchenko and Sukhachev met with G7 representatives on the situation with anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine.