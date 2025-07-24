The EU says that the effectiveness of NABU and SAPO is an important part of Ukraine's path to membership

Katarina Mathernova held three days of meetings and consultations with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and partners from the EU and G7

The meeting (Photo: Facebook account of the Prime Minister)

The effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies is an important part of Ukraine's path to EU membership. This was reported to by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova following a meeting with Ukrainian officials.

The official said that meetings and consultations lasted for three days – with the Ukrainian authorities and partners from the EU and G7.

According to her, the working day ended late on Wednesday, as she had a "constructive" meeting with the new Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka.

Mathernova noted that the meeting took place shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a new draft law on cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the establishment of independence of anti-corruption bodies – the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

"The effectiveness of these institutions is an important part of Ukraine's path to the EU," the official stated.

Svyrydenko also reported on a meeting on July 23 with G7 ambassadors. Diplomats were told about Zelenskyy's initiative to submit a draft law on law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies to parliament.