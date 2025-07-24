The EU says that the effectiveness of NABU and SAPO is an important part of Ukraine's path to membership
The effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies is an important part of Ukraine's path to EU membership. This was reported to by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova following a meeting with Ukrainian officials.
The official said that meetings and consultations lasted for three days – with the Ukrainian authorities and partners from the EU and G7.
According to her, the working day ended late on Wednesday, as she had a "constructive" meeting with the new Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka.
Mathernova noted that the meeting took place shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a new draft law on cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the establishment of independence of anti-corruption bodies – the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
"The effectiveness of these institutions is an important part of Ukraine's path to the EU," the official stated.
Svyrydenko also reported on a meeting on July 23 with G7 ambassadors. Diplomats were told about Zelenskyy's initiative to submit a draft law on law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies to parliament.
- On July 22, the Rada supported the law No. 12414, the amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. 263 MPs voted in favor of the decision.
- NABU head Kryvonos called on President not to sign the law. Nevertheless,, Zelensky signed it.
- In major cities of Ukraine actions were held against the adoption of the scandalous law.
- On the same day, Malyuk, Kravchenko and Sukhachov met with G7 representatives on the situation with anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine.
- On July 23, Zelenskyy promised to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would restore the independence of NABU and SAPO and "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".
