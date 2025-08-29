The U.S. Embassy condemned the August 28 attack: Trump says killings must stop
The US Embassy in Ukraine condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, which killed 23 people. The message was published by on the Embassy's page in the social network X.
The statement said that US President Donald Trump has been clear that the killings must stop.
"When it comes to this war, President Trump has been clear: the killing must stop, and both sides must invest in a negotiated solution," the statement reads.
The embassy recalled that on the night of August 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, in particular, the buildings housing the EU Delegation and the British Council were damaged. The department emphasized that
"Strikes on civilian areas are unacceptable and must stop immediately, and we express our deepest condolences to the victims and their families," the ministry said .
- On the night of August 28, Russia massively attacked Ukraine, in particular Kyiv, as the enemy launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles. In the capital, the consequences were recorded in seven districts. In the Darnytsia district – a direct hit to a five-story building, destroyed the entrance.
- The EU and the UK summoned Russian ambassadors because of the damage to diplomatic institutions in Kyiv, and US Special Representative Kellogg said, that this egregious attack threatens the peace, that Trump is so keen to achieve.
- As of the morning of August 29, the death toll in Kyiv has risen to 23, this day has been declared a day of mourning for the victims, and the debris is being cleared on the ground.
