The U.S. Embassy condemned the August 28 attack: Trump says killings must stop

The diplomatic mission emphasized that strikes on residential buildings and civilian areas are unacceptable

Rubble is being cleared in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

The US Embassy in Ukraine condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, which killed 23 people. The message was published by on the Embassy's page in the social network X.

The statement said that US President Donald Trump has been clear that the killings must stop.

"When it comes to this war, President Trump has been clear: the killing must stop, and both sides must invest in a negotiated solution," the statement reads.

The embassy recalled that on the night of August 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, in particular, the buildings housing the EU Delegation and the British Council were damaged. The department emphasized that

"Strikes on civilian areas are unacceptable and must stop immediately, and we express our deepest condolences to the victims and their families," the ministry said .