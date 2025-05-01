Trump adviser Waltz resigns, Witkoff among candidates for replacement – Reuters

Mike Waltz (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS / EPA)

US President's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has been forced to leave his post, and special envoy Steve Witkoff is being considered as a replacement, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Four informed sources told the media that Waltz was leaving his position.

His deputy, Asia expert Alex Wong, who handled North Korea issues during Donald Trump's first term, is also leaving his position, two sources told Reuters.

One of the interlocutors said that it is currently unclear who exactly will replace Waltz, but one option is the US President's special envoy, Witkoff, who is involved in negotiations regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Middle East.

The US National Security Council did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

One of the agency's sources said that the scandal with a secret chat in the Signal messenger, to which a journalist was mistakenly added, was not the only argument against Waltz.

A person familiar with the internal dynamics of the US government said that Waltz had too "hawkish [militant]" stance for Trump, who does not want war, and the advisor was also seen as ineffective at coordinating foreign policy across different agencies, a key role for his position.

The interlocutor stated that under Waltz's leadership, "the system is not working properly."

Other Western media outlets are also reporting on Waltz's dismissal.

National Security Advisors are confirmed by the US Senate.