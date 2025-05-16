Ukraine accuses Russia of breaking off talks at the last minute – Sky News

Russia reportedly demands talks without the presence of Turkey and the US

Illustrative photo: globalcenters.columbia

Russia is reportedly demanding face-to-face talks with Ukraine in Istanbul without the presence of Turkey and the United States, Sky News reports , citing an unnamed Ukrainian diplomat.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

As the TV channel noted, the Russian side's demand appeared at the last moment.

"Another sign that the Russian side is undermining peace efforts. We came for a serious conversation, while the Russians are putting forward demands and conditions," the TV channel's interlocutor said.

According to him, this makes the Ukrainian delegation believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to drag out the negotiation process.

"There is only one reason why the Russians are afraid of the US presence – they came to slow down the process, not solve problems, and they want to hide this from the United States," the media source said.

At the same time, the TV channel reported that the meeting between the delegations was ongoing.

It was previously reported that during negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side plans to discuss a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin.