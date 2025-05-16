Ukraine accuses Russia of breaking off talks at the last minute – Sky News
Russia is reportedly demanding face-to-face talks with Ukraine in Istanbul without the presence of Turkey and the United States, Sky News reports , citing an unnamed Ukrainian diplomat.
As the TV channel noted, the Russian side's demand appeared at the last moment.
"Another sign that the Russian side is undermining peace efforts. We came for a serious conversation, while the Russians are putting forward demands and conditions," the TV channel's interlocutor said.
According to him, this makes the Ukrainian delegation believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to drag out the negotiation process.
"There is only one reason why the Russians are afraid of the US presence – they came to slow down the process, not solve problems, and they want to hide this from the United States," the media source said.
At the same time, the TV channel reported that the meeting between the delegations was ongoing.
It was previously reported that during negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side plans to discuss a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin.
- On May 11, Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia."
- Zelensky later said he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there. And on May 13, the president confirmed a visit to Turkey and announced talks with Erdogan.
- Britain noted that Russia had sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for negotiations. Zelensky himself called the level of the Russian delegation in Turkey "fake."
- On May 15, Zelenskyy said that out of respect for his partners, he had nevertheless sent a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul. In the evening, he approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on May 15-16.