Ukraine will be able to finish off Russian strategic aviation if it receives Taurus now – aviation expert
German Taurus long-range missile (Illustrative photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / EPA)

The defense forces will be able to finish off Russian strategic bombers at aircraft repair plants if Ukraine receives German Taurus long-range missiles. Valeriy Romanenko, an aviation expert and leading researcher at the National Aviation University, told LIGA.net.

According to him, if Taurus is delivered to Kyiv now, the defenders will be able to finish off Russian aircraft at aircraft repair plants in Diaghilev (Ryazan Region) and Taganrog (Rostov Region).

Read also
Chaly: Taurus is needed now, after Russia's attack we will have a window of opportunity

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine and Germany were discussing the supply of Taurus, but he agreed with Chancellor Friedrich Merz not to discuss some details publicly.

Romanenko also told LIGA.net that the strike by the Security Service of Ukraine on strategic Russian airfields reduces Moscow's threat to Europe, and noted that it makes sense to compare this operation to the Japanese strike on the American Pearl Harbor.

Read also
Malyuk weaves a "Spider web". How the SSU attacked Russian airfields with drones and what consequences it will have
Read also
Russian strategic airfields hit by FPV drones launched from trucks – source
SSUValeriy Romanenkomilitary aidTaurusspider webstrikes on Russia