According to officials, Ukraine once tried to use ATACMS to attack Russian territory, but was denied

Pete Hegseth (Photo: EPA)

For months, the Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. About reported The Wall Street Journal and U.S. officials.

An unannounced high-level Defense Department approval procedure since late spring has prohibited Ukraine from launching U.S. long-range tactical missile systems (ATACMS) at targets deep inside Russia, officials said.

Two officials reported that Ukraine had tried to use ATACMS to attack targets in Russia at least once, but was denied.

The publication notes that Pentagon Deputy Defense Secretary Albright Colby has developed a "review mechanism" to address Kyiv's requests for long-range weapons made in the United States and those provided to Ukraine by European allies that rely on American intelligence and components.

This review gives the Minister of Defense Pete Hegseth the final word on whether Ukraine can use the ATACMS system to strike targets in Russia.