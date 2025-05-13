Yermak: If Putin refuses to hold talks in Turkey, it will be the last signal

The Russians have still not given an answer regarding the participation of the Russian dictator in the negotiations in Istanbul.

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's refusal to hold talks in Turkey should be the final signal of Russia's unwillingness to end the war, said Andrey Yermak , head of the Presidential Office, during an online participation in the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, OP reports .

According to him, as of 12:30 p.m., the Russians had not responded regarding Putin's participation in the negotiations in Istanbul on May 15.

"Yesterday, there was a very strong and clear statement from President Trump that he expects the presence of both leaders in Turkey. He is also thinking about the possibility of a visit there. I believe that if Vladimir Putin refuses to come to Turkey, this will be the final signal that Russia does not want to end this war, that Russia does not want and is not ready for any negotiations," Yermak said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia, but the first priority should be a ceasefire.

"It is impossible to negotiate when the Ukrainian people are under attack by Russian missiles and drones around the clock, so establishing a ceasefire is an important and necessary prerequisite," said the head of the President's Office.

Andriy Yermak believes that if Russia refuses to negotiate, there should be a strong reaction from the US and the whole world: new sanctions against the Russian Federation and increased military aid to Ukraine.