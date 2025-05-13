Yermak: If Putin refuses to hold talks in Turkey, it will be the last signal
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's refusal to hold talks in Turkey should be the final signal of Russia's unwillingness to end the war, said Andrey Yermak , head of the Presidential Office, during an online participation in the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, OP reports .
According to him, as of 12:30 p.m., the Russians had not responded regarding Putin's participation in the negotiations in Istanbul on May 15.
"Yesterday, there was a very strong and clear statement from President Trump that he expects the presence of both leaders in Turkey. He is also thinking about the possibility of a visit there. I believe that if Vladimir Putin refuses to come to Turkey, this will be the final signal that Russia does not want to end this war, that Russia does not want and is not ready for any negotiations," Yermak said.
He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia, but the first priority should be a ceasefire.
"It is impossible to negotiate when the Ukrainian people are under attack by Russian missiles and drones around the clock, so establishing a ceasefire is an important and necessary prerequisite," said the head of the President's Office.
Andriy Yermak believes that if Russia refuses to negotiate, there should be a strong reaction from the US and the whole world: new sanctions against the Russian Federation and increased military aid to Ukraine.
- At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian dictator
Vladimir Putinproposed that Ukraine resume direct negotiations without preconditions starting May 15 in Istanbul.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated
supported that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position again Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan European leaders and eventually .
- Zelensky later said he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there. Trump admitted that he could also fly to the talks, although Putin has not yet said whether he will be present.
- On May 13, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Zelensky would speak only with the Russian dictator in Istanbul, and not with other Russian officials.