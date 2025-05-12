Yermak: Putin is trying to lead by the nose with a proposal for negotiations without a ceasefire
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct talks with Ukraine without a ceasefire is an attempt to "lead everyone by the nose." Ukraine insists that the Kremlin must first accept the proposal for a 30-day "silence regime," said the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak in a interview with RBC-Ukraine.
He noted that Ukraine has already gone through the format of negotiations without a ceasefire and understands what it means. But we also need to understand what Putin's proposed format means for allies and regional security.
"Russia will try to get out from under the sanctions, using the negotiation process as a cover. This format is driven by an obvious desire to lead everyone by the nose. Does Washington want America to be led by the nose? Do the Europeans want this? Certainly not," emphasized Yermak .
He noted that Ukraine and its partners have a common approach to ending the full-scale war: first, a ceasefire, and then negotiations.
When asked whether Ukraine would go to Turkey on May 15 for the talks proposed by Russia, Yermak did not answer directly. However, he emphasized that Ukraine is ready for any format of dialogue, but after a ceasefire, as Kyiv knows how the Kremlin can "stall".
"We will continue to insist that if Russia is truly ready for negotiations, it must accept the proposals of the United States and European partners for a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire. This position is clearly defined, and we have repeatedly voiced it in communication with our partners," said the head of the OP.
At the same time, he referred to the statement of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and noted that if Moscow is really interested in peace, it knows what to do.
This probably refers to a May 11 message in which Zelensky said that Ukraine expects a ceasefire from May 12, and on May 15 he will come to Turkey and expects Putin to arrive as well.
- on May 10, President Zelenskyy and partners had a phone call with Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. In case of refusal, representatives of Europe threatened Moscow with sanctions and new aid to Ukraine, coordinated with the US.
- At a nightly press conference in the Kremlin
Putinoffered Ukraine to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called this "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator actually refused to call a truce on May 12.
- Zelenskyy said that Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire from May 12, and then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again supported by European leaders and eventually by Turkish President Erdogan. Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12 was put forward by Europe together with Trump.