Yermak: Putin is trying to lead by the nose with a proposal for negotiations without a ceasefire

The Presidential Administration emphasized that Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, but only after the establishment of silence at the front

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct talks with Ukraine without a ceasefire is an attempt to "lead everyone by the nose." Ukraine insists that the Kremlin must first accept the proposal for a 30-day "silence regime," said the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak in a interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

He noted that Ukraine has already gone through the format of negotiations without a ceasefire and understands what it means. But we also need to understand what Putin's proposed format means for allies and regional security.

"Russia will try to get out from under the sanctions, using the negotiation process as a cover. This format is driven by an obvious desire to lead everyone by the nose. Does Washington want America to be led by the nose? Do the Europeans want this? Certainly not," emphasized Yermak .

He noted that Ukraine and its partners have a common approach to ending the full-scale war: first, a ceasefire, and then negotiations.

When asked whether Ukraine would go to Turkey on May 15 for the talks proposed by Russia, Yermak did not answer directly. However, he emphasized that Ukraine is ready for any format of dialogue, but after a ceasefire, as Kyiv knows how the Kremlin can "stall".

"We will continue to insist that if Russia is truly ready for negotiations, it must accept the proposals of the United States and European partners for a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire. This position is clearly defined, and we have repeatedly voiced it in communication with our partners," said the head of the OP.

At the same time, he referred to the statement of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and noted that if Moscow is really interested in peace, it knows what to do.

This probably refers to a May 11 message in which Zelensky said that Ukraine expects a ceasefire from May 12, and on May 15 he will come to Turkey and expects Putin to arrive as well.