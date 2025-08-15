Zelenskyy and Macron agree to meet after Trump's talks with Putin

Details on the time and place of the meeting are currently unknown

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Presidential Office)

President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to meet after the talks between the American president Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About reports Bloomberg citing a statement from the Elysee Palace.

"The leaders of France and Ukraine have agreed to meet at the most useful and effective time, after the meeting in Alaska and depending on their schedules," the Elysee Palace said in a text message to the press.

No details were provided on the time and place of the event at the Palace.

They also noted that Macron and Zelensky spoke on August 15, the day trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska.