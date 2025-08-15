Zelenskyy and Macron agree to meet after Trump's talks with Putin
President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to meet after the talks between the American president Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About reports Bloomberg citing a statement from the Elysee Palace.
"The leaders of France and Ukraine have agreed to meet at the most useful and effective time, after the meeting in Alaska and depending on their schedules," the Elysee Palace said in a text message to the press.
No details were provided on the time and place of the event at the Palace.
They also noted that Macron and Zelensky spoke on August 15, the day trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska.
- on August 13, Zelenskyy, European leaders, and Trump had a conversation before the US president's trip to talks with dictator Putin. Here are the main points of the conversation read here.
- French President Macron said that during the call, Trump said that territorial issues will be discussed only by Zelensky.
- Trump to meet with Putin in Alaska august 15. The venue of the summit is military base in Anchorage. The meeting is scheduled for at 22:00 kyiv time.
- To Alaska have already arrived russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev, and Russian propagandists. Also in Alaska trump has already taken off.
