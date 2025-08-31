Zelenskyy: Law enforcers are working virtually around the clock to investigate Parubiy's murder

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Law enforcement agencies are working virtually around the clock to investigate the murder of MP, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address.

The Head of State said that he had heard reports from the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"We reported on the progress of the investigation, and all the circumstances are being worked out. All the necessary forces are involved: the police, the Security Service of Ukraine, the prosecutor's office. They are working virtually around the clock," the President emphasized .

He thanked everyone who is helping the investigation and added that he hopes for a result.