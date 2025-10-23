In Kharkiv region, Russians kill a rescuer, five more firefighters are wounded – photos

Russian army strikes again at the place where firefighters eliminated the consequences of the previous attack

The damaged car of the rescuers (Photo: SES)

A rescuer was killed and five others wounded in the Kharkiv region as a result of another Russian strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers were extinguishing a fire after a drone strike in the village of Zelenyi Hai, Velykoburlutska community, Kupiansk district. At this time, the enemy fired at the place again, hitting the rescuers and damaging their vehicle.

The commander of the department of the 43rd State Fire and Rescue Unit of the 4th State Fire and Rescue Detachment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of the region, Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Defense Service Yuriy Petrovich Chistikov, born in 1975, died. The rescuer is survived by a daughter.

A dead rescuer (Photo: SES)

Rescuers' car (Photo: SES)