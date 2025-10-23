In Kharkiv region, Russians kill a rescuer, five more firefighters are wounded – photos
A rescuer was killed and five others wounded in the Kharkiv region as a result of another Russian strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service.
Rescuers were extinguishing a fire after a drone strike in the village of Zelenyi Hai, Velykoburlutska community, Kupiansk district. At this time, the enemy fired at the place again, hitting the rescuers and damaging their vehicle.
The commander of the department of the 43rd State Fire and Rescue Unit of the 4th State Fire and Rescue Detachment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of the region, Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Defense Service Yuriy Petrovich Chistikov, born in 1975, died. The rescuer is survived by a daughter.
- This is not the first time Russia has targeted rescuers. on September 11, , the enemy attacked rescuers in Kramatorsk with drones, who were putting out a fire.
- On September 15, , the occupiers deliberately hit rescuers in Chernihiv region, there are wounded.
- On September 17, on Rescuer's Day Russia fired a drone at a fire station in Donetsk region.
- On September 21, Russians attacked rescuers in Nizhyn district for the second time in a week. Two firefighters were hospitalized..
- The SES told LIGA.net that 107 SES employees , including rescuers, have been killed since the beginning of the war. Some firefighters are in captivity.
