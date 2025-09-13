Charlie Kirk murder suspect to be charged early this week – photo

Relatives of the detainee informed law enforcement officers about Robinson's involvement in the murder of the activist

Farewell to Charlie Kirk (Photo: EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA)

A suspect in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been arrested in the United States. He will be formally charged next week, said Utah Governor Spencer Cox at a press conference on September 12.

The detainee is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a third-year student at Dixie Vocational School from Utah. He was arrested on the evening of September 11. It is reported that the suspect's relatives and a family friend informed the authorities about his alleged involvement in the incident .

"I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson who did the right thing in this case and were able to bring him to justice through law enforcement," said Governor.

According to him, law enforcement officers studied not only CCTV footage but also evidence collected from the suspect's profile on the Discord chat platform. This helped to "link" Robinson to the incident.

Cox noted that the suspect was arrested 420 kilometers northwest of the crime scene. On the evening of September 12, additional physical evidence was found in Robinson's apartment in St. George .

He is expected to be formally charged early next week on suspicion of felony murder and other charges.

Tyler Robinson, photo: Utah Department of Public Safety

Photos from cameras, footage: Utah Department of Public Safety