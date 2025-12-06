Pakistan and Afghanistan exchange fire on the border

Islamabad and Kabul traditionally blame each other for attacks

The border between the countries (Photo: Qudratullah Razwan/EPA)

On Friday, December 5, Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy fire along their border amid escalating tensions after failed peace talks. This was reported by the agency Reuters citing officials from both countries.

The spokesman for the Afghan radical Taliban movement Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistani forces carried out attacks in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province.

A spokesman for the Pakistani prime minister accused Afghan forces of "unprovoked firing" along the Chaman border.

"Pakistan remains fully alert and committed to ensuring its territorial integrity and the security of our citizens," he added.

Neither side reported any casualties.

This comes almost a week after a new round of peace talks between the neighboring South Asian countries ended without a breakthrough, although both sides agreed to extend the truce.

Last weekend's talks in Saudi Arabia were the latest in a series of meetings organized by Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to ease tensions after deadly border clashes in October.

Islamabad says that Afghan militants have recently carried out attacks in Pakistan, including suicide bombings involving Afghan citizens. Kabul denies these allegations, arguing that it cannot be responsible for security inside Pakistan.

October 11 between Pakistan and the Taliban heavy clashes broke out on the border. The day before, Afghanistan accused Pakistan of conducting air strikes on its capital, Kabul.

October 12 Pakistan closed border crossings with Afghanistan after the firefights.

On October 15, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan new battles broke out with "dozens of dead," but after that the sides signed a two-day truce.