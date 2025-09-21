Trump threatens Afghanistan with "bad things" if Taliban does not return Bagram air base to the US

The US and Afghanistan are negotiating to regain control of the air base

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/AL DRAGO )

US President Donald Trump has threatened Afghanistan with "bad things" if it fails to regain control of the Bagram air base. He wrote about this in the social network Truth Social.

"If Afghanistan does not return Bagram Air Base to the people who built it, the United States of America, bad things will happen," the report says.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on September 20, Trump did not give a direct answer to the question of whether he would send the army to Afghanistan to regain control of the air base.

"We will not talk about it. We're negotiating with Afghanistan right now and we want it back, and we want it back as soon as possible, immediately. And if they don't, you'll know what I'll do," he told reporters .

The US President announced his desire to regain control of Bagram Air Base on September 18 at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to him, negotiations are underway with the Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal in August 2021.

As reported by Reuters, Afghan officials have opposed a renewed U.S. presence in the country. And former and current U.S. officials have privately told the agency that regaining control of Bagram base could look like a re-invasion of the country, which would require the deployment of more than 10,000 troops and sophisticated air defense equipment.

For more information:. Bagram Air Base is a military airfield in Afghanistan, located in Parwan province, 11 km southeast of Charikar and 47 km north of Kabul. From 2006 to 2021, it was the main air base for US military aircraft. It is now controlled by the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It has a 3 km long runway and can accommodate heavy transport aircraft and strategic bombers.

The United States entered Afghanistan in 2001 after the September 11 attacks by members of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization. In April 2021, Joe Biden announced the complete withdrawal of US troops from the country.