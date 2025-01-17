Russians report attack on industrial site in Kaluga region – video
Russian sources reported a strike on an industrial facility in the city of Lyudinovo, Kaluga region, showing footage of a large fire. The video contains explicit language.
The governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, stated that a drone attack in Lyudinovo caused a fire at an industrial site.
Some sources suggest the strike targeted the local Kaluganeftprodukt oil depot.
If confirmed, this would be the fourth attack on this facility. Drones previously targeted the oil depot on April 28, May 12, and November 25, 2024. The distance from Lyudinovo to the Ukrainian border is over 170 kilometers.
- On January 13, six days after the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kombinat Kristall oil depot in Engels, open flames were finally extinguished.
- On January 14, Ukraine launched another strike on Engels, with numerous other targets hit across 12 regions of Russia that night. It was the most extensive attack on Russian territory since the war began.
- On January 15, Russia fired over 40 missiles at Ukraine, including ballistic ones, targeting gas infrastructure and energy facilities. Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 Russian missiles and 47 drones. Emergency power outages were implemented in six Ukrainian regions but were gradually lifted.
- On the night of January 16, drones and explosions were reported in four regions of Russia.