Russian sources reported a strike on an industrial facility in the city of Lyudinovo, Kaluga region, showing footage of a large fire. The video contains explicit language.

The governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, stated that a drone attack in Lyudinovo caused a fire at an industrial site.

Some sources suggest the strike targeted the local Kaluganeftprodukt oil depot.

If confirmed, this would be the fourth attack on this facility. Drones previously targeted the oil depot on April 28, May 12, and November 25, 2024. The distance from Lyudinovo to the Ukrainian border is over 170 kilometers.