Axios: Putin in Alaska offers 'comprehensive deal' to end war instead of ceasefire
The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during talks with the US President Donald Trump in Alaska did not support the ceasefire proposal. Instead, he allegedly proposed a "comprehensive agreement" to end the war. About this reported axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing interlocutors.
According to him, Trump said this during a conversation with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders after the Alaska talks.
During the conversation, Trump also allegedly said that "a quick peace deal is better than a ceasefire."
august 16, Trump held a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in Alaska. After the call, the Ukrainian leader saidsaid that Ukraine supports the US President's proposal for a trilateral meeting.
Zelenskyy also said he would meet with Trump in Washington on August 18.
- Trump and Putin's talks ended without a ceasefire agreement. About the summit read in the chronicle LIGA.net.
- After the talks, in an interview with Fox News, the US president said that during the Alaska summit, he and the Russian dictator disagreed on only a few "fairly significant" points and that now it's up to Ukraine's leader Zelensky.
- In the same interview, Trump announced a possible preparation of a trilateral meeting with his participation, Zelensky and Putin.
- The US President also said that he had "generally" reached an agreement with Putin, according to which he has "exchange of territories" will take place between Ukraine and Russia.
