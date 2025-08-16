Axios: Putin in Alaska offers 'comprehensive deal' to end war instead of ceasefire

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during talks with the US President Donald Trump in Alaska did not support the ceasefire proposal. Instead, he allegedly proposed a "comprehensive agreement" to end the war. About this reported axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing interlocutors.

According to him, Trump said this during a conversation with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders after the Alaska talks.

During the conversation, Trump also allegedly said that "a quick peace deal is better than a ceasefire."

august 16, Trump held a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in Alaska. After the call, the Ukrainian leader saidsaid that Ukraine supports the US President's proposal for a trilateral meeting.

Zelenskyy also said he would meet with Trump in Washington on August 18.