Corruption in the procurement of electronic warfare and drones: court arrests ex-head of Rubizhne MBA Yurchenko

Andriy Yurchenko (Photo: Facebook account of the suspect)

On Tuesday, August 5, the court remanded in custody Andriy Yurchenko, another suspect in the corruption case over the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment. This was reported to by from the courtroom by a Suspilne correspondent.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACCU) arrested Yurchenko, the former head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration, for 60 days. The court set bail at UAH 6 million.

The HACC summoned detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau who conducted the detention and search of Yurchenko. They were questioned about the details of the search and how the suspect behaved.

Yurchenko's defense plans to appeal against HACCU decision.

On March 31, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yurchenko as head of the Rubizhne MVA in Siverskodonetsk district, Luhansk region.

The official said that after the official announcement of his new appointment, he stayed in Rubizhne for some time, in fact, until it was captured. The Defense Forces were in a very difficult situation there and held the position for about 77 days. Since May 12, 2022, Rubizhne has been under Russian occupation.

August 3, 2025 Zelensky dismissed Yurchenko from the post of head of the Rubizhne MBA.

On the same day, the HACC sent two more defendants to custody – National Guard Colonel Vasyl Myshansky and Yevhenia Sydelnikova, director of ACOPTERS Limited Liability Company.