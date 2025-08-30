DIU destroys explosives warehouse in Tula region – source
On the night of August 30, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine attacked an underground explosives warehouse on the territory of the Aleksinsky Chemical Plant in the city of Aleksin, Tula region of Russia. About it LIGA.net said the source in the DIU.
According to the source, the secure warehouse, in particular, stored pyroxylene powder (smokeless powder used in small arms ammunition, artillery systems, and certain rocket engines).
According to local Telegram channels, the Russians heard loud explosions, and then fire trucks and ambulances rushed to the scene.
"Work to neutralize the enemy's military-industrial complex will continue throughout Russia and beyond," the source in the Defense Intelligence said.
- on August 26, Reuters wrote that ukrainian attacks drones disrupted the operation of at least 10 Russian refineries and shut down about 17% of their capacity.
- In particular, the following have come under attack in recent weeks Syzran refinery in the Samara region, Novoshakhtinsky refinery in the Rostov region, Volgograd refinery and others.
- august 28 The General Staff confirmed attacks by the Defense Forces on the occupiers' refineries, ammunition depots and logistics.
- august 30 Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran refineries Russia. This is confirmed General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
