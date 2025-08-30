DIU destroys explosives warehouse in Tula region – source

The Russians complained that they heard loud explosions, and then fire trucks and ambulances were sent to the scene

Aleksinsky Chemical Plant (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of August 30, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine attacked an underground explosives warehouse on the territory of the Aleksinsky Chemical Plant in the city of Aleksin, Tula region of Russia. About it LIGA.net said the source in the DIU.

According to the source, the secure warehouse, in particular, stored pyroxylene powder (smokeless powder used in small arms ammunition, artillery systems, and certain rocket engines).

According to local Telegram channels, the Russians heard loud explosions, and then fire trucks and ambulances rushed to the scene.

"Work to neutralize the enemy's military-industrial complex will continue throughout Russia and beyond," the source in the Defense Intelligence said.

