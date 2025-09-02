Explosions have been heard in Kyiv. Air defense is operating in the city

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On September 2, Kyiv declared an air alert due to the threat of Russian drones. Air Defense forces are operating in the capital, report city mayor Vitali Klitschko and city military administration.

Klitschko wrote that air defense forces are working on the left bank of the capital to target enemy drones. The KCSA also confirmed the work of air defense forces in the city.

Around 10:00, the mayor added that an enemy drone was spotted over the center of the capital.

In the Air Force, before that reportedthat there is a threat of using attack drones in the capital. Also in the Kyiv region fixed uAV movement in the direction of Vyshhorod, Dymer, Gostomel and Bucha.

In total, on the night of September 2, Russian troops launched 150 drones across Ukraine. The attack resulted in hits in nine locations,