Explosions have been heard in Kyiv. Air defense is operating in the city
On September 2, Kyiv declared an air alert due to the threat of Russian drones. Air Defense forces are operating in the capital, report city mayor Vitali Klitschko and city military administration.
Klitschko wrote that air defense forces are working on the left bank of the capital to target enemy drones. The KCSA also confirmed the work of air defense forces in the city.
Around 10:00, the mayor added that an enemy drone was spotted over the center of the capital.
In the Air Force, before that reportedthat there is a threat of using attack drones in the capital. Also in the Kyiv region fixed uAV movement in the direction of Vyshhorod, Dymer, Gostomel and Bucha.
In total, on the night of September 2, Russian troops launched 150 drones across Ukraine. The attack resulted in hits in nine locations,
- On the night of August 28, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, including Kyiv. In the capital, the consequences were recorded in seven districts, it is known about 14 deadamong them are three children. In the Darnytskyi district direct hit into a five-story building, and the entrance was destroyed. Also damaged the buildings of the EU Delegation and the British Council.
- The EU and the UK russian ambassadors were summoned due to the damage to diplomatic institutions in Kyiv, and US Special Representative Kellogg said that this egregious attack threatens peace, that Trump is so eager to achieve.
