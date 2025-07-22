Kryvonos does not rule out the possibility of criminal cases being opened against himself and the head of the SAP

The NABU director believes that increased pressure on anti-corruption bodies is likely

Semen Kryvonos (Photo: NABU)

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos announced the possibility of opening criminal cases against him and the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. Oleksandra KlymenkoHe announced this at a briefing, reports our correspondent. LIGA.net.

"We have considered negative scenarios, including pressure being exerted directly on me and the head of the SAP. Perhaps investigative actions have been carried out there, fabricating, excuse my language, some cases. We assume that all these things could happen, and we are operating within these realities," Kryvonos stated.

The head of NABU believes that the current situation was caused by "the work of anti-corruption bodies as a whole".

"Regarding specific cases, I think that, in general, our work should be evaluated as having caused such things," he said.

At the same time, Kryvonos called for a distinction to be made between "exposing traitors and spies" and using counterintelligence measures for pressure.

"Even if such things may be theoretically possible – although let's wait for the court's decision – but when it's all used, in our opinion, as pressure on an anti-corruption institution, it raises a huge question," he said.

Kryvonos emphasized that there is a connection between the criminal cases and the law passed by the Verkhovna Rada.

"These are the consequences of our effectiveness, of the fact that we are bringing to justice both members of parliament and high-ranking officials," says the director of NABU.