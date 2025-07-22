Kryvonos does not rule out the possibility of criminal cases being opened against himself and the head of the SAP
Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos announced the possibility of opening criminal cases against him and the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. Oleksandra KlymenkoHe announced this at a briefing, reports our correspondent. LIGA.net.
"We have considered negative scenarios, including pressure being exerted directly on me and the head of the SAP. Perhaps investigative actions have been carried out there, fabricating, excuse my language, some cases. We assume that all these things could happen, and we are operating within these realities," Kryvonos stated.
The head of NABU believes that the current situation was caused by "the work of anti-corruption bodies as a whole".
"Regarding specific cases, I think that, in general, our work should be evaluated as having caused such things," he said.
At the same time, Kryvonos called for a distinction to be made between "exposing traitors and spies" and using counterintelligence measures for pressure.
"Even if such things may be theoretically possible – although let's wait for the court's decision – but when it's all used, in our opinion, as pressure on an anti-corruption institution, it raises a huge question," he said.
Kryvonos emphasized that there is a connection between the criminal cases and the law passed by the Verkhovna Rada.
"These are the consequences of our effectiveness, of the fact that we are bringing to justice both members of parliament and high-ranking officials," says the director of NABU.
- On the morning of July 21, the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General began mass searches of NABU employees, and later... Two top officials were notified of suspicion of ties to Russia.Simultaneously, the State Bureau of Investigations served notices of suspicion to three NABU officials for the accidents that... occurred in 2021 and 2023Also, the SBU began... Unscheduled inspection of compliance with state secrets at the SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office).
- He also received a suspicion. (Or: He was also suspected.) MP from the banned OPZZ party, Khrystenko – law enforcement officials stated that he was a senior FSB agent and influenced the NABU. The Security Service stated that Secret documents of the NABU were found in the relatives of the MP..
- On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) approved a law, the amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau) and SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) – The document has already been submitted to President Zelenskyy for signature.Kryvonos promised to work towards restoring the independence of the NABU and SAP. if the head of state still signs the law.
