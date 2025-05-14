Member of the European Parliament stripped of immunity on suspicion of taking bribes from Russia
Petr Bystron, a member of the European Parliament from the Alternative for Germany party, was stripped of his immunity in a plenary session on suspicion of receiving bribes for supporting the Russian government, Euronews reports .
According to the TV channel, several criminal proceedings have been initiated against Petro Bystron in the Munich prosecutor's office.
He is suspected of receiving cash payments or cryptocurrency transfers from a pro-Russian website in exchange for promises to speak and vote in favor of the Russian government.
Bystron is also suspected of money laundering, fraud, and tax evasion.
The decision to lift immunity was made by an overwhelming majority by show of hands, so no vote count was needed.
Bystron denied all accusations and said he was the victim of a "targeted campaign."
"The plan to strip me of my immunity is not a legal procedure, but a targeted political maneuver," Bystron said.
He said the move was taken as part of a campaign against several politicians who were "some of the most outspoken opponents of the war in Ukraine."
The lifting of immunity paves the way for German authorities to investigate Bystron's case and, if necessary, arrest him.
- On January 12, 2025, the far-right AfD refused to condemn Russian aggression in its election manifesto.
- On February 16, German far-right leader Alice Weidel said she wanted "very good" relations with Russia.
- According to a poll conducted in Germany in April, the AfD became the most popular party in the country , with 25% support among Germans. It overtook the CDU/CSU for the first time, with the conservatives receiving 24% support.
- On the morning of May 2, Germany's domestic intelligence service classified the AfD as an extremist organization that threatens German democracy. The German Left Party announced its intention to make every effort to initiate a ban on the AfD. The party filed a lawsuit .