Member of the European Parliament stripped of immunity on suspicion of taking bribes from Russia

German far-right politician Petr Bystron said he was the victim of a campaign against "the most outspoken opponents of the war in Ukraine"

Petr Bystron (Photo: Alexander Becher/EPA)

Petr Bystron, a member of the European Parliament from the Alternative for Germany party, was stripped of his immunity in a plenary session on suspicion of receiving bribes for supporting the Russian government, Euronews reports .

According to the TV channel, several criminal proceedings have been initiated against Petro Bystron in the Munich prosecutor's office.

He is suspected of receiving cash payments or cryptocurrency transfers from a pro-Russian website in exchange for promises to speak and vote in favor of the Russian government.

Bystron is also suspected of money laundering, fraud, and tax evasion.

The decision to lift immunity was made by an overwhelming majority by show of hands, so no vote count was needed.

Bystron denied all accusations and said he was the victim of a "targeted campaign."

"The plan to strip me of my immunity is not a legal procedure, but a targeted political maneuver," Bystron said.

He said the move was taken as part of a campaign against several politicians who were "some of the most outspoken opponents of the war in Ukraine."

The lifting of immunity paves the way for German authorities to investigate Bystron's case and, if necessary, arrest him.