Munich airport closed due to unknown drones

Unidentified drones were reported on the evening of October 18 by security officers and airport employees

Munich Airport (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Munich Airport in Germany was temporarily closed in the evening of October 18 after reports of an unknown drone. This was reported by the federal police, transmits AP.

The "suspicious sightings" were reported by several people, including security personnel and airport workers. This occurred around 22:00 local time for approximately 30 minutes and then again around 23:00.

At the same time, the airport emphasized that the impact on flights and passengers was insignificant. Three flights were rerouted, two of them were later able to land in Munich, and one flight was canceled.

Federal police stated that they had not detected any drones or suspicious persons in the area. The airport reopened late in the evening of October 18, and air traffic was operating normally the next morning.