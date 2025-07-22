NABU Director: Three detectives were injured during searches, medical facilities refused to record beatings
Head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos said that three detectives of the department were injured during searches on July 21, and medical institutions refused or were "reluctant" to treat them for beatings. The official said this during a briefing, the correspondent of LIGA.net from the conference.
According to Kryvonos, force was used against three employees who were not detained during the searches, and they sustained injuries of varying severity.
The NABU director said that the agency's employees could not film the beatings all day on July 21 because "appropriate work was done with the heads of medical institutions" to prevent them from accepting detectives and recording injuries.
"They [the employees] were refused or reluctant to record the extent of the injuries," Kryvonos said.
Citing NABU's operational data, he claims that the order not to accept the bureau's employees was given by one of the units of the Kyiv city state administration.
The official added that the agency will still be establishing this information.
LIGA.net asked for a comment from the Security Service of Ukraine, which conducted massive searches of the agency's employees. So far, there has been no response.
- On the morning of July 21, the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office began massive searches of NABU employees, and later notified two top officials of suspicion of ties to Russia. At the same time, the State Bureau of Investigation served suspicions on three NABU officials for accidents that occurred in 2021 and 2023. The SSU also started unscheduled inspection of compliance with state secrets in the SAPO.
- He also received suspicion MP from the banned pro-Russian OPZJ Khristenko – law enforcement officials said he was a senior FSB agent and influenced NABU. The Security Service stated that NABU secret documents were found in the possession of MP's relatives.
- on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that abolishes the independence of the NABU and the SAPO the document has already been submitted to president Zelenskyy for signature. Kryvonos promised to work to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO, if the head of state does sign the law.
- The Group of Seven Ambassadors has already responded to the situation: Ukraine's main financial donors have "serious concerns" and want to talk to the government leadership. The European Union has also spoken out: Ukrainian authorities were reminded that significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms.
Comments (0)