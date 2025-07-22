NABU Director: Three detectives were injured during searches, medical facilities refused to record beatings

According to NABU intelligence, doctors were instructed not to receive detectives from one of the Kyiv city administration units

Semen Kryvonos (Photo: Facebook of the official)

Head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos said that three detectives of the department were injured during searches on July 21, and medical institutions refused or were "reluctant" to treat them for beatings. The official said this during a briefing, the correspondent of LIGA.net from the conference.

According to Kryvonos, force was used against three employees who were not detained during the searches, and they sustained injuries of varying severity.

The NABU director said that the agency's employees could not film the beatings all day on July 21 because "appropriate work was done with the heads of medical institutions" to prevent them from accepting detectives and recording injuries.

"They [the employees] were refused or reluctant to record the extent of the injuries," Kryvonos said.

Citing NABU's operational data, he claims that the order not to accept the bureau's employees was given by one of the units of the Kyiv city state administration.

The official added that the agency will still be establishing this information.

LIGA.net asked for a comment from the Security Service of Ukraine, which conducted massive searches of the agency's employees. So far, there has been no response.