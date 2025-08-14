NBC: Trump assures Europeans and Zelenskiy that he will not talk to Putin about land division

Achieving a ceasefire will be a priority for Trump at his meeting with Putin in Alaska, one of the NBC sources said

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

US President Donald Trump told European leaders during an online conversation on August 13 that he did not intend to discuss any possible partition of territories at his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Two unnamed European officials and three other people with knowledge of the conversation told NBC News.

According to journalists' interlocutors, Trump said during a conversation with Europeans and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was going to meet with Putin to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump and European leaders agreed that a ceasefire should be in place before peace talks begin, according to European officials and two other people briefed on the conversation.

They added that after the conversation, some European leaders got the impression that Trump was not optimistic about the outcome of his meeting with Putin.

Two European officials and three other people with knowledge of the matter said that all leaders agreed: Ukraine should be included in the talks and should decide what territorial concessions it might be willing to make.

They also noted that the leaders are united in their opinion that if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, Trump will likely impose new sanctions on Russia.

Two other people familiar with the conversation said that European leaders were positive about Trump's plans for his meeting with Putin. One of the sources said that achieving a ceasefire is expected to be a priority for Trump at the meeting.

Another interlocutor expressed confidence that the issue of territories would not be discussed without Ukraine's participation.

In response to a request for comment, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said: "The White House does not discuss the details of the president's private diplomatic conversations. However, President Trump has made it clear that he wants to end this war and stop the killing, and Friday's meeting with President Putin will be an important moment in that process.".